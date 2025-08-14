Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Docked

Run Your Own Port Like a Boss In The Game Docked

The game Docked was revealed today, as the game wants you to run an ocean port, managing it like a boss for all types of jobs

Article Summary Docked lets you manage a realistic ocean port, restoring operations after a major hurricane.

Oversee day-to-day jobs, run heavy machinery, and expand your family’s business at Port Wake.

Take contracts, repair equipment, and operate a fleet of vehicles to meet challenging goals.

Earn cash, invest in upgrades, and build new logistical chains to grow your port empire.

Saber Interactive revealed a new game this morning, as they want you to be in charge of a port on the ocean in Docked. Created in the same spirit as games like SnowRunner, Expeditions: A MudRunner Game, and RoadCraft, this is a realistic sim title where you are running a major port with several operations happening at the same time, following a devastating hurricane. You'll work with a team to operate heavy machinery and vehicles, attempt to restore many of the port's capabilities, apply upgrades, and expand the business with new jobs. No timetable was given for the game's release, but it will be released for PC via Steam, as well as Xbox and PlayStation.

Docked

As the manager of Port Wake, it's your job to get hands-on in the day-to-day operations and save the family business. When the ships roll in, you'll unload heavy cargo, send out essential freight, and maintain your equipment to peak performance to keep tasks running smoothly. Experience unparalleled immersion as you operate a variety of heavy industrial vehicles with realistic features, establish logistical chains and complete jobs to earn resources, and expand the wharf's infrastructure to make it more than just a port in a storm. Let's get to work!

Port Wake Calls : From ship to crane to truck and beyond, every job is a vital piece of the business. Manage operations and vehicles, take on important contracts, and make high-priority cargo runs to fulfill your commitments. When wear and tear drags your equipment down, execute repairs under strict deadlines to keep the port growing.

: From ship to crane to truck and beyond, every job is a vital piece of the business. Manage operations and vehicles, take on important contracts, and make high-priority cargo runs to fulfill your commitments. When wear and tear drags your equipment down, execute repairs under strict deadlines to keep the port growing. Operate Powerful Machinery : Take command of a fleet of realistic machines, expertly engineered with the raw power and precise handling to fulfill your contracts, from colossal ship-to-shore cranes to sturdy, heavy-duty tractors and more. Tighten ropes, position materials, optimize weight distribution, navigate delicate cargo with little margin for error, and gain a firsthand understanding of what it means to work a dock.

: Take command of a fleet of realistic machines, expertly engineered with the raw power and precise handling to fulfill your contracts, from colossal ship-to-shore cranes to sturdy, heavy-duty tractors and more. Tighten ropes, position materials, optimize weight distribution, navigate delicate cargo with little margin for error, and gain a firsthand understanding of what it means to work a dock. Earn, Invest & Expand: Revitalize Port Wake one crane at a time. Every job you take earns cash to invest in new and more powerful machinery. Sign contracts to create new logistical chains and build up resources, purchase lots to store vehicles, upgrade fuel and power supplies, and conquer new milestones to save and expand the family business.

