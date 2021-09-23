Rune Factor 5 Will be Released In North America In March 2022

XSEED Games revealed they will be releasing Rune Factory 5 in North America, but we won't be getting the game until March 2022. Specifically, we won't see it until March 22nd, as that is the official release date they are putting on the game (for now). Teh game was briefly touched on during the Nintendo Direct liverstream this week, but it shouldn't be ignored this is the first official sequel in the series coming to the states in nearly nine years, as the previous entry came out for the 3DS back in late 2013. (Not counting the special edition in 2020.) We have more info on the story for you here along with the full trailer.

Set off on a grand adventure in a fantasy world with the latest entry in the Rune Factory simulation RPG series. After losing their memory, the hero lands in a small town blessed by nature. There, they are recruited into an organization of peacekeeping rangers known as SEED, and their new life begins. In addition to their normal duties of helping villagers, investigating rune-related mysteries, and rounding up rowdy monsters, leisure activities bring an equal amount of excitement. Whether spending time growing crops on a dragon's back, embarking on fishing expeditions, prospecting the mountains for ore, or participating in local festivals, there are countless ways for Earthmates to relax after a hard day of adventuring.

Relationships that players foster with townsfolk provide additional depth to combat with brand-new link attacks, or at home with the newly introduced co-op cooking feature. As players grow closer to the twelve eligible marriage candidates and learn more about them through unique storylines, they can propose to their true love to begin a family of their own. Love knows no boundaries, and for the first time in the series Earthmates can choose any of the twelve eligible marriage candidates regardless of gender, which fans can get an in-depth behind-the-scenes look on how it came to fruition in our newly posted localization blog. The stage is set, and the curtain rises on an exciting new adventure in Rune Factory 5!