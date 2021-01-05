RuneScape Announces Plans For Their 20th Anniversary

Jagex released new details today about their upcoming plans to help celebrate the 20th Anniversary of RuneScape. The game launched on January 4th, 2001, and it seems only fitting coming back from the holidays that the first announcement for their plans this year come on the anniversary date. We have a full list of planned events and rewards the company has planned to celebrate, with a lot more coming down the road.

The Grand Party – The big birthday in-game event for RuneScape launches today. It brings players together with some of the most iconic characters from RuneScape 's history, such as the Wise Old Man and the Sandwich Lady, in Lumbridge Crater. Packed with plenty of anniversary references and memorable moments from the game's past, The Grand Party also offers a generous helping of area buffs and collectable in-game rewards, including the 20th Anniversary Cape and Outfit.

– The big birthday in-game event for launches today. It brings players together with some of the most iconic characters from 's history, such as the Wise Old Man and the Sandwich Lady, in Lumbridge Crater. Packed with plenty of anniversary references and memorable moments from the game's past, The Grand Party also offers a generous helping of area buffs and collectable in-game rewards, including the 20th Anniversary Cape and Outfit. A multi-part 20th anniversary quest – Once Upon a Time is a new four-part 20th anniversary series that will run across the entire year as a celebratory romp through RuneScape 's past, present, and even provide a glimpse of its future. It begins on January 25th with the prologue called 'Foreshadowing', which sets the scene for the adventure to come.

Once Upon a Time is a new four-part 20th anniversary series that will run across the entire year as a celebratory romp through 's past, present, and even provide a glimpse of its future. It begins on January 25th with the prologue called 'Foreshadowing', which sets the scene for the adventure to come. The epic Elder Gods story arc ignites throughout 2021 as the as the conflict with the legendary beings that created the universe intensifies.

ignites throughout 2021 as the as the conflict with the legendary beings that created the universe intensifies. RuneScape launches on mobile – After a successful tenure in Early Access on Android and Closed Beta on iOS, players can look forward to RuneScape 's full launch on mobile and tablet devices in 2021. It delivers cross-platform play across mobile and desktop editions, enabling players to jump seamlessly between the two, taking their adventure anywhere.

– After a successful tenure in Early Access on Android and Closed Beta on iOS, players can look forward to 's full launch on mobile and tablet devices in 2021. It delivers cross-platform play across mobile and desktop editions, enabling players to jump seamlessly between the two, taking their adventure anywhere. Old School RuneScape – RuneScape 's sister title begins its own year of anniversary content on January 6th with the Green Gnome Child event. Players team up with the Green Gnome Child on a trek through the original haunts of RuneScape to unlock the Realm of Memories and battle with demons and dragons, complete with rewards including a 20th Anniversary Cloak and a Gnome Child dedication for player-owned home chapels.

– 's sister title begins its own year of anniversary content on January 6th with the event. Players team up with the Green Gnome Child on a trek through the original haunts of to unlock the Realm of Memories and battle with demons and dragons, complete with rewards including a 20th Anniversary Cloak and a Gnome Child dedication for player-owned home chapels. Read all about it with ' RuneScape: The First 20 Years–An Illustrated History ' – In partnership with Jagex, Dark Horse Books will publish RuneScape: The First 20 Years – An Illustrated History as a full-colour hardcover companion book in the second half of this year with pre-orders coming soon. Offering a look behind the scenes of the past two decades, the book explores the detailed tapestry of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape with hundreds of full-colour illustrations and exclusive interviews.

In partnership with Jagex, Dark Horse Books will publish as a full-colour hardcover companion book in the second half of this year with pre-orders coming soon. Offering a look behind the scenes of the past two decades, the book explores the detailed tapestry of and with hundreds of full-colour illustrations and exclusive interviews. Commemorative collectibles – Also in partnership with Jagex, Laced Records will release a special gold vinyl pressing of the 'RuneScape: Original Soundtrack Classics' album featuring 24 of the most-loved midi tracks from the early days of RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. Limited-edition collectibles will also be available, beginning with a Tutorial Island pin badge recognising where all players ventured forth from. With additional exclusives anniversary-themed items to be announced throughout the year, the album and the first collectibles are now available to pre-order on the RuneScape merch store.