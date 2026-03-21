Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Dowdun Reach, RuneScape: Dragonwilds

RuneScape: Dragonwilds Reveals More Of Dowdun Reach Region

RuneScape: Dragonwilds showed off more of a new region coming to the title while in Early Access as the Black Knights start to arrive

Article Summary Dowdun Reach region arrives in RuneScape: Dragonwilds Early Access with new dangers and secrets.

Black Knights emerge, introducing fresh challenges and quests throughout the interconnected stronghold.

Level caps for all skills raised to 99, unlocking new skill capes and preventing wasted XP in Ashenfall.

Mithril gear, Maple Bows, Blue Dragon Hide armor, and iconic Mystic Robes debut with the update.

Jagex has revealed more details about a new region being added to RuneScape: Dragonwilds while the game is in Early Access, as players get a better look at Dowdun Reach. The team dropped this new trailer, revealing more of the region as well as its dangers with The Black Knights, giving them a better idea of how the new content will look and play out. Enjoy the trailer and the info from the devs below as the new content arrives on March 31, 2026.

Explore The Dowdun Reach Region Arriving in RuneScape: Dragonwilds

For players brave enough to enter Dowdun Reach, they'll discover a vast, interconnected stronghold awaiting them. A twisted place of madness populated by splinter groups, with secret-filled corridors, side quests, and the bodies of the fallen. Currently in Steam Early Access, RuneScape: Dragonwilds sees solo players or teams of up to four adventurers explore the previously undiscovered RuneScape continent of Ashenfall.

Dowdun Reach will also see the introduction of raised level caps – for all skills – to 99, and with level 99 comes max level skill capes. While the skills are not yet finished, the increased cap means adventurers won't waste XP as they grind across Ashenfall, with backfilled content automatically unlocked as it's added. Furthermore, a brand-new tier of gear and upgrades made of Mithril makes its debut in Dragonwilds, with rich veins of the metal throughout the fortress waiting to be mined. Eight different Mithril weapons including a Greataxe and Greatsword, form a core of new items, together with the Maple Shortbow and Longbow, as well as a new set of armour crafted from Blue Dragon Hide and the iconic Mystic Robes for those focused on magic.

The release of Downdun Reach follows the successful launch of Dragonwilds' first major update, Fellhollow, in December 2025. Smaller updates, such as February's Beyond the Grave, included additional quests and activities for brave explorers to discover, continuing the game's momentum through Early Access. Future major updates for 2026 include Umbral Sands in late Q2, and Scorned Wilderness, scheduled for late Q3. Also coming later in April is the much-anticipated Fishing Skill.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!