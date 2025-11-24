Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Jagex, runescape

RuneScape Launches New Heists Content For Thieves

RuneScape has just made things a little more awesome for those who love thieving, as the latest update ups the cap and more

Article Summary RuneScape introduces Heists, a fresh update focused on expanding Thieving content and gameplay.

Thieving skill cap raised from 99 to 120, unlocking new high-level progression for master thieves.

Embark on challenging Heists like the Vault of Hereditas and Asuran Arsenal with solo-style play.

Discover lucrative rewards, new pickpocketable NPCs, and innovative money-making opportunities.

Jagex has launched a new update for RuneScape this week, as players who live being thieves will get a kick out of the new Heists content. The focal point of the new content is to provide players with some new gameplay experiences that will finally allow people who have the Thieving skill to creep their way up past Level 99 and get all the way to the new expanded Level 120 cap. This also opens up the door for players to find new ways get rich with money-making methods and the start of a new line of content for master thieves.We have more details about the content fromt he team here as it is now live in the game.

RuneScape – Heists

Take your Thieving skill all the way to level 120 in these new 'solo-together' gameplay experiences, where you'll work as a lone master thief to sneak into high-security areas on the hunt for precious rewards. Use core Thieving skills like pickpocketing, looting chests, and safecracking to avoid guards and traps, all while observing the moves (and mistakes) of other players to plot a route to the loot.

Explore the Vault of Hereditas, a sealed wing of Kharid-et protected by ghostly guards that's perfect for level 95-105 Thieves to test their skills, or stealth your way into the Asuran Arsenal, a challenging stronghold where timing is key, aimed at the most adept level 108-118 Thieves.

Succeed in each Heist to earn XP and sneak away with lucrative rewards, while discovering a fresh money-making method for traditional Thieving, along with new NPCs to pickpocket, and new thievable chests to find. And with the Thieving level cap increased to 120, this is just the start of new content planned for RuneScape's master thieves, with the introduction of more Heists and additional content set to be added over time.

