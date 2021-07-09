Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual! Now Available On Oculus Quest

Independent game developer HappyGiant and publisher Big Sugar have announced that their latest virtual reality game, Sam & Max: This Time It's Virtual!, is now available for the Oculus Quest. The game, which features characters by series creator Steve Purcell, went out yesterday afternoon and is priced at $29.99 USD on the Oculus store page.

Those of you who grew up in the 1990's may remember the old Sam & Max cartoons. In it, Purcell's "irrepressible dog" Sam and "hyperkinetic rabbity-thing" Max are a duo who fight crime in all its twisted forms and in all the right places. HappyGiant's team includes Purcell, meaning that this VR game ought to be staying true to form when it comes to these characters and their rather wacky antics.

According to the press release put out by HappyGiant:

"It was amazing to watch this game coming to life and see Sam & Max take on yet another new medium." said Steve Purcell, the creator of the series. "Happy Giant found the sweet spot in capturing the spirit of the older games while making something entirely new and weird. It was fun getting to interact with Sam & Max in a virtual world, help out with the initial design and even contribute a little bit of voice work at the end."

The key features for this game include the following:

Experience the two-fisted japes and tomfoolery of internationally beloved icons Sam & Max in mind-melting virtual reality! ● Push yourself to be the best of the best of the middling, as a dog and a naked rabbity thing harangue and cajole you through a bewildering assortment of Freelance Police Academy training challenges. ● Discover the horrible and socially relevant secrets lurking behind, under, and within Cap'n Aquabear's rotting theme park! ● Give evil scientists and demonic trespassers their just desserts… with sprinkles! ● Immersion so real you can feel Sam's breath on your neck!

Are you excited to play this new Sam & Max game, the first in over a decade's time? Does this game for the Oculus Quest appeal to you? Let us know what you think in the comments below!