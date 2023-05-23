Samba De Amigo: Party Central Reveals Pre-Order Information Samba De Amigo: Party Central has released a new track today, as SEGA revealed more info on how you can ore-order the game.

SEGA dropped new details this morning for Samba de Amigo: Party Central, as the game now has pre-order information and a new song. We now know that the Digital Deluxe Edition will run for $50, while the Standard Edition will be $40. The former of the two will come packed with several additional DLC songs and costumes beyond the standard game, but you'll be able to purchase them separately if you wish. We got more info below as it will be released on August 29th for the Nintendo Switch.

"Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition can expect several costumes for Samba de Amigo: Party Central based on iconic SEGA IP such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Space Channel 5, Super Monkey Ball and Puyo Puyo. Additional songs will be available from Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Sonic Frontiers, Like a Dragon, Space Channel 5 and Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure. Get up and shake it center stage in this vibrant and colorful rhythm action game with smooth Joy-Con controls that make the game fun for everyone. Groove to 40 hit songs from the world's most popular genres, with more arriving as post-launch DLC! Test your technique in a variety of minigames and challenges."

"Strut that style by customizing your character with unique costumes and accessories. Hit the dance floor with up to 7 other players online in World Party mode. Show the world what you've got by competing on the online leaderboards. The Digital Standard edition of the game ($39.99 MSRP) is also available for pre-order. Those who purchase the Samba de Amigo: Party Central Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99 MSRP) on the Nintendo eShop will receive the following."

Sonic Music DLC Pack that includes fan-favorite tracks such as "Open Your Heart" from Sonic Adventure, "Reach For The Stars (Re-Colors)" from Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and "I'm Here" from Sonic Frontiers!

SEGA Music DLC Pack has you setting the festivities on fire with popular tracks from SEGA's history: "Bakamitai (Taxi Driver Edition)," "Go Go Cheer Girl!" from Space Channel 5: Part 2, and "Rhythm Thief Theme" from Rhythm Thief & the Emperor's Treasure!

Special costumes inspired by Sonic and Tails from the Sonic the Hedgehog series; Space Channel 5; Super Monkey Ball; and i!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!