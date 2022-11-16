Samsung Partners With Antstream Arcade & Blacknut On Game Streaming

Samsung announced two new partnerships this morning as they have teamed with Antstream Arcade and Blacknut to highlight their services. The two services will add more streaming and cloud gaming options to their library, as they join GeForce Now, Utomik, Xbox Game Pass, and Amazon Luna as part of their lineup. Samsung has been pushing hard for their latest round of televisions and monitors that provide smart TV options for gamers who wish to ditch the cords and consoles and take on more cloud gaming in their lives. These two additions will aid in that, provided they keep their services up and running and don't end up like Google's Stadia will in January. We have more info on both and a coupe of quotes form both companies below.

Antstream Arcade is the world's largest cloud gaming service that provides players access to over 1,500 iconic games and weekly new multiplayer challenges and tournaments. Samsung TV Owners will soon be able to battle their friends and the global community at the best games from the 80s, 90s and 00s, from Pac-Man to Mortal Kombat and Metal Slug, on select Samsung Smart TVs. With a growing 500+ Premium PC and console Games catalog, Blacknut Cloud Gaming subscription-based service offers the largest unlimited access to gaming content for TV screens. Blacknut allows a"click and play" experience, allowing up to 5 players to play simultaneously on any compatible smartphone, PC or smart TV. Blacknut's library focuses on Core and Casual family members, delivering a wealth of titles spanning classic AAA games, indie favorites, story-driven adventures, strategy and also the largest collection of racing and sports games. Blacknut's members can enjoy acclaimed hits, such as Metro Exodus, Overcooked as well as a vast collection of Disney games.

"Antstream Arcade believes that combining gaming's past with gaming's future will push the industry forward to the next era of video games," said Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream Arcade. "What fulfills that promise better than retro arcade games played on Samsung's most advanced Smart TVs? Game streaming provides gamers with more opportunities to play games they love or classics they missed out on."

"Blacknut is now bringing the largest Cloud Gaming catalog included in one subscription to Samsung, the number one game streaming destination," said Nabil Laredj, VP, Business Development & Licensing at Blacknut. "We designed Blacknut as a family gaming platform including five player profiles that can play simultaneously. Bringing our service to Samsung devices allows more gamers to experience the future of gaming."