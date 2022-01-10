Sanabi Is Inviting Everyone To A Special Beta Event

Neowiz and developer Wonder Potion will be holding a special beta event in Sanabi, and they're inviting everyone to attend it. The developers are looking for people to join up a special beta period on Steam, which will be running from January 17th until February 2nd. Anyone can join the test as you will be exploring all of Chapter One and a majority of Chapter 2, sans some spoiler material. You can apply by going to the Steam page at the link above and clicking the playtest application button to get a ticket. Registration will remain open during the duration of the beta, and those who pre-register will receive an email reminder when the game client becomes available. You can read up more about the game below.

You, a legendary retired veteran, are called upon for one last operation: to ascend a mega-city ruled by a corrupt conglomerate. You were chosen for this mission because of your signature chain-hook prosthetic arm and the ability to maneuver and quickly defeat enemies. The mission: to hunt down a mysterious entity known as "Sanabi" and uncover corporate secrets hidden deep within the city. Your giant chain-hook prosthetic arm acts as both a method for quickly maneuvering around and also a way to swiftly take out your opponents. With your legendary skills, you are capable of using your prosthetic arm to jump over cliffs and skyscrapers, dash through bullets and traps and defeat powerful enemies. It's time for you to come back out of retirement for one last mission.

Mega-city "MAGO" is a high-tech city ruled by a corrupt conglomerate… at least, that's what it was 24 hours ago. After a sudden blackout, all of its citizens mysteriously disappeared and the city was left in total chaos. It's your mission to explore the depths of the city and uncover what happened. A brilliant hacker and drone rider you meet during your mission, Mari can open locked doors, reveal enemy weaknesses and uncover encrypted information. Mari is lovely and reliable, but maybe just a little too chatty. Who knows though, this girl might be the key to finding Sanabi.