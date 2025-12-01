Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: coffee stain studios, Satisfactory

Satisfactory Has Brought Back The Annual FICSMAS Event

Satisfactory has a new event happening now, as they brought back FICSMAS for the 2025 holiday season to run through early January

Open daily doors in the Advent Calendar for seasonal goodies, FICSIT Coupons, and holiday-themed decorations.

Collect parachuting presents across the factory to unlock exclusive festive items through new MAM research.

Build and enter your jolly factory in the FICSMAS Community Competition for PC and Console Build of the Year.

Coffee Stain Studios has brought back one of Satisfactory's most popular events, as FICSMAS has returned for the 2025 holidays. Starting today and running all the way until January 18, the game will see several festive items appear in your factory, as well as interacting with a large-scale advent calendar with a new door to open every day until December 25. We have more details below as you can play it now when you update the game.

Satisfactory – FICSMAS

During this limited-time celebration, players will notice gifts raining down from the sky, and a festive Advent Calendar with an unexpected twist waiting inside the HUB. By unlocking those daily calendar doors, players can enjoy an assortment of holiday decorations, including a shimmering FICSMAS tree and festive ornaments to adorn their well-crafted constructions.

Coffee Stain Studios will also herald the return of the FICSMAS Community Competition, where players are invited to put on their most festive construction hats to create the ultimate festive FICSMAS scene – a jolly construction that doesn't just look the part, but also operates with peak factory efficiency. This year, players can construct their functional-yet-festive workshops for two categories: PC FICSMAS Build of the Year and Console FICSMAS Build of the Year.

For each day from December 1st and 25th, players can open a new door in the HUB-located Advent Calendar packed with seasonal goodies to put to use.

These goodies range from resources and festive skins to FICSMAS recipes, decorations, FICSIT Coupons, piles of snow, and plenty more surprises.

For players who need a little guidance, a helpful hint button is located in the bottom-right corner of the menu.

All doors can also be opened retroactively for the duration of the FICSMAS event, so no need to worry about missing a day, as your goodies will be waiting for you to collect.

Gift Drops

Heads up! MASSAGE-2(A-B)b is getting showered with enormous parachuting presents, descending softly onto the factory floors.

Collect these FICSMAS presents and run them through MAM research and production buildings to unlock new items.

New MAM Research

The FICSMAS Holiday Event research tree is now live, packed with 13 festive items for players to uncover and complete.

