Scarlet Hollow Devs Plan To Relaunch In Early March

The team behind Scarlet Hollow arfe planniong to relaunch the title with a brand new update, giving the Early Access version a boost

Article Summary Black Tabby Games relaunches Scarlet Hollow with a huge update early March.

Explore Scarlet Hollow through unique traits and branching paths.

New episode expands story by over 70,000 words and updates UI.

Experience Abby Howard's award-winning art in Scarlet Hollow.

Indie game developer and publisher Black Tabby Games are planning to relaunch their game Scarlet Hollow with a new episode. The game has been sitting in Early Access since mid-2021, but the team has been working on other projects on the side, namely Slay The Princess, which took off on its own last year. Because of this, the game has kinda fallen into neglect. That will change on March 3, when the team relaunches the title with The Roads Untraveled, a massive update to the Early Access release, set to come out alongside Steam's Visual Novel Fest. We have more details below.

Scarlet Hollow

One week in Scarlet Hollow, North Carolina, will change everything. Your aunt Pearlanne Scarlet, owner of the coal town's Scarlet Mine, is dead. You return home to pay your respects, only to find that your cousin Tabitha, Pearlanne's daughter, hates you. Weird things are afoot in the midst of this strange place in an uncertain time of change, as something otherworldly stalks you from the shadows. It was more than the funeral that pulled you to this town. Whatever this gravity is, it's not from here. Upon arrival, this compulsive frequency leads you beyond the veil through an episodic adventure where every decision directs the story's cursed course. Steel yourself: your aunt may not be the only life mourned this week. Welcome home.

Combine character traits — like communicating with animals and/or being hot — to encounter unique narrative trajectories exclusive to each. Discover that romance can bloom even in a graveyard and seek out potential partners, from the town's resident cryptid hunter, to a strange and rotting specter who stalks your every move. Make Scarlet Hollow's tale your own by directing the story's course in a complex web of branching paths through seven planned chapters.

Ahead of Episode 5's release, return to Scarlet Hollow, North Carolina — or visit for the first time, all are welcome — and you'll find things are…different. The married powerhouse fueling Black Tabby Games continues to mine the Hollow's cold, dark earth, renovating the user experience, expanding the script by more than 70,000 words across four chapters, and improving the UI. Bask in even more of Abby Howard's evocative, award-winning artistry.

