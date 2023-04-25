Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames Is Pokémon TCG's August 2023 Set The Tera Charizard-themed Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which depicts Charizard as a Dark-type, will be Pokémon TCG's August 2023 set.

While Pokémon TCG has yet to release the second English-language Scarlet & Violet-era set, June 2023's Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, we can confirm a set name for the third expansion. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames will release on August 11th, with pre-release events introducing the set to competitive players earlier on July 29th. This expansion will, in part, adapt Japan's Ruler of the Black Flame, which means that the set mascot and chase card of the set will be the Tera Charizard ex which depicts the iconic Kanto Fire-type as a Dark-type. Interestingly, this also continues a trend that we saw begin in the Sun & Moon era. The third expansion of the last three generations has been themed to Charizard and Dark-types, including Sun & Moon – Burning Shadows, Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, and now Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames. What a trend!

