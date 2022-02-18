Scathe Announced To Be Released Sometime In 2022

UK publisher Kwalee and developer Damage State announced their upcoming FPS title Scathe is coming to PC and consoles in 2022. This game will take you back to the glory days of PC shooters as it is filled with action and covered in blood, as you'll be going through a bullet hell-filled labyrinth where the only way to escape is to shoot through everything in your path. The game joins the list of many titles that will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest on February 21st. It will eventually be released later this year for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Scathe is an intense, classic FPS with big guns and even bigger demons. You play as Scathe, Enforcer of the legions of Hell, forged from the earth by the Divine Creator themself. And you, like your fallen kin before you, must prove your worth by navigating a deviously crafted maze, entangled with demonic evil at every twist and turn. So, grab your Hellhammer, lock'n'load and get ready to unleash your almighty fury! Use Scathe's brute strength and extreme speed to purge your way through Hell's most grotesque abominations, as you search for the Hellstones and defeat the all-powerful Guardians that protect them, deep within the web of punishment before you. Quick reflexes are the key to survive the bullet hell labyrinth that stands between you and your ascension. Rip through the underworld's deadliest demons and collect the hellstones in the brutal single player campaign or drag your friends into gore filled action in intense drop-in/drop-out online co-op gameplay. Escape The Maze: Your task is simple; collect the three Hellstones and get to the centre of the maze. Choose your own path by navigating expertly handcrafted zones – each filled with danger around every corner. Collect runes the need to progress, and smite all that stand in your way.

