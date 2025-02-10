Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Dual Destiny, pokemon, Scatterbug

Scatterbug Shines With Scattered to the Winds in Pokémon GO

The Scattered Winds event introduces Shiny Scatterbug, Shiny Spewpa, and Shiny Vivillon to Pokémon GO. Here's how you can encounter them.

Get ready to pin some postcards in Pokémon GO. Shiny Scatterbug debuts in the new Scattered Winds event.

Here's what's happening for the Scattered Winds event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, February 18, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Tuesday, February 18, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: There are no new species debuting in this event.

Scatterbug, and its evolutions Spewpa and Vivillon, make their debut in the game. Niantic says the following about these encounters: "Scatterbug, Spewpa, and Vivillon make their Shiny debuts in Pokémon GO! Pin postcards from Trainers around the world to earn encounters with Scatterbug. You'll have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Scatterbug—if you're lucky!"

Wild Spawns: Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Wurple, and Starly. All can be encountered in their Shiny forms.

Caterpie, Pidgey, Spearow, Wurple, and Starly. All can be encountered in their Shiny forms. Event bonuses: 2× XP for spinning a PokéStop. 5× XP for spinning a PokéStop for the first time. Open up to 40 Gifts per day. Open up to 60 Gifts per day if you have purchased the Eggs-pedition Access: February ticket. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Pidgey. Complete Field Research tasks to earn Rare Candy and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Complete an evolution-focused Collection Challenge to receive XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Scyther. Change to guaranteed Lucky Trades: The number of guaranteed Lucky Pokémon a Trainer can receive in a trade has been increased from 25 to 35! Starting Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time, if you trade a Pokémon that has been in a Trainer's Pokémon storage since 2019, it is guaranteed to become a Lucky Pokémon until the limit is reached! This change is permanent. Be on the lookout for Showcases at different PokéStops where you can enter event-themed Pokémon!

Paid Timed Research: A $5 Paid Timed Research will be available in the shop. We must note that for $5, Niantic is being unacceptably vague in their description. "Encounters with event-themed Pokémon" and "And more!" is simply crazy. And more what? How about which event-themed species? As a long-time defender of this company during the era where they got blowback for removing pandemic-era bonuses, I must say… their communication gets worse and worse. It features the following bonuses: 16,500 Stardust Three Rare Candies An event-themed avatar pose Encounters with event-themed Pokémon And more! Niantic notes: Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

A $5 Paid Timed Research will be available in the shop. We must note that for $5, Niantic is being unacceptably vague in their description. "Encounters with event-themed Pokémon" and "And more!" is simply crazy. And more what? How about which event-themed species? As a long-time defender of this company during the era where they got blowback for removing pandemic-era bonuses, I must say… their communication gets worse and worse. It features the following bonuses:

