Sci-Fi Horror Game Level Zero Announced For 2023

TinyBuild Games and developer DogHowl Games announced that they'll be releasing their sci-fi horror title Level Zero in 2023. This particular game is an asymmetrical six-player PvP sci-fi survival horror title in which you will have to rely on your wits and instinct to survive. You play as a scientist in a team of scared scientists who are stuck having to deal with a vicious pack of alien monsters who want to rip you to shreds and leave nothing behind in this oddly shaped research station they suddenly appeared at. You'll need to work as a group using brains and stealth to make it out alive. Enjoy the trailer below!

"In Level Zero, light is life. Four players take on the role of a team of human scientists, scrambling to action as the power fails in their research facility. To stand any chance at survival, they must repair the base's power systems, or be consumed by the nightmares lurking in the shadows. The science team must coordinate and communicate to search for vital tools, failing fuse panels, and vital sources of light such as flares and glowsticks. Guns won't help against the threat they face – will anyone survive this dark day?

The second team enters the fray as a pair of endlessly respawning monsters, deadly and powerful in shadow, but terribly vulnerable to light. Armed with razor-sharp claws, blinding spit, and the ability to place living land mines, disable electrical systems with an organic EMP blast or disarm their prey with a primal scream, they are incredibly versatile and powerful hunters that thrive in darkness. Lethal and relentless, the monsters can sense the pounding heartbeats of the scientists and track their victims through the facility. The only thing they fear is light, capable of burning them to ash in an instant. And so begins a deadly game of cat-and-mouse. The monsters will not relent until every last scientist lies dead. Who will win in this tense battle of human ingenuity versus extraterrestrial brutality?"