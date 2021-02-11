Scopely Launches Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru Browser Game

Scopley has launched a new browser-based Star Trek game that will push you to the limits on choices with Star Trek: Kobayashi Maru. Fans of the franchise already know and dread the name Kobayashi Maru, as it is the famed simulation at Starfleet Academy that tests your skills under pressure in a no-win scenario. One that James T. Kirk cheated to beat and that many others have fallen prey to in their time at the academy. Now that experience has been turned into a browser game that also serves as a contest. With a look that is a complete throwback to old-school point-and-click education titles, this game will put you in no-win scenarios that you have a slim chance of pulling out of. And if you do, you could win big! Here's the details.

As part of this choice-based interactive experience, the player assumes the role of a Starfleet cadet facing the Kobayashi Maru for the first time. Only by choosing precisely the right path through endless perilous options will the player succeed where so many others have failed. With the odds of beating the Kobayashi Maru at around 1:10,000, the three fastest players to find the hack and defeat the simulation will win big prizes — including a CBS All-Access Lifetime Subscription and limited-edition Star Trek collectables. Adding to the nostalgia of Star Trek and to make failure fun, the game pays homage to the 1980s with incredible retro-inspired artwork and animation.

So yeah, based on how well you can do in the game, you might be able to snag some awesome prizes along the way. We'll see how good of a captain you truly are. The one caveat to all of this is that it requires a Facebook profile to log in to compete for the prize, so if you're one of the many who selected your profile, you might be out of luck.