Scorchlands Has Confirmed Its Release Date For Late July

Ringlab and Stardrifters have released a new trailer for Scorchlands, as they confirmed the game will be released in a few weeks.

Article Summary Scorchlands release set for July 25, 2024, by Ringlab and Stardrifters.

Volcanic moon terraforming gameplay with a magical twist in Scorchlands.

Game evolution detailed, from Early Access to full version with new features.

Key updates include faster building, revamped models, and controller support.

Indie game developer Ringlab and publisher Star Drifters have confirmed the official release date for their new game Scorchlands. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this one will have you managing the production of fantastic resources found on a volcanic moon. You'll use them to essentially build up, defend, and eventually terraform the moon into something new. The game has been in Early Access for over a year, but now the game has a release date and a new trailer, as it will be out on July 25, 2024.

Scorchlands

In the world of Scorchlands, magic plays a significant role, adding a touch of chaos. This magical influence summons a variety of beasts to the surface of the moon Helia, and the relationship is straightforward: the more colonization efforts the Giwi undertake, the more surprises they encounter. With each settlement they establish, the gameplay becomes increasingly challenging. With the release of the full version of Scorchlands, additional content will be implemented. The creators have achieved all the goals set out in the roadmap introduced on the day the game launched in Early Access, alongside numerous smaller updates that have also shaped the game. You can find the complete list of changes here, with the most important ones including:

Faster Building & Structure Relocation – colonizing the surface of Helia has gained momentum. Now, all buildings will be constructed much faster, and players will have the ability to relocate structures or exchange them between colonies.

colonizing the surface of Helia has gained momentum. Now, all buildings will be constructed much faster, and players will have the ability to relocate structures or exchange them between colonies. New Models – with the full release, many models have been improved and enhanced, making both the village and its inhabitants look even better.

with the full release, many models have been improved and enhanced, making both the village and its inhabitants look even better. Controller Support – in Scorchlands, players can use controllers comfortably with the assistance of a special radial menu.

in Scorchlands, players can use controllers comfortably with the assistance of a special radial menu. Achievements – Ringlab has prepared a total of 20 diverse achievements, and completing all of them will be a satisfying challenge.

