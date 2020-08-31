ScourgeBringer Will Officially Be Released On October 21st

Dear Villagers and Flying Oak games revealed that ScourgeBringer is coming out on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 21st. The game has technically been out for a while now as the developers released it into Early Access on Steam back in February. Since then the game has been getting a couple of updates here and there, but for the most part, news has been pretty quiet on the game until now. Steam players will be getting Version 1.0 when the game drops in seven week's time, while console players will be getting the complete version on a digital download. The game has received a fair amount of praise and rewards since it was dropped onto PC, so we can only imagine how the full version will be received. You can read more about it below as well as check out the latest trailer coming out of Gamescom 2020 this weekend.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious entity wreaked havoc on all humanity, ScourgeBringer puts you in the shoes of the deadliest warrior of her clan: Kyhra. Help her to explore the unknown and slash her way through ancient machines guarding the seal of her past, and maybe the redemption of humanity. Slash and shoot your way smoothly with super fluid platforming controls.

Sharpen your skills with a frantic combat system focused on attacks only.

Dash forward to the otherworldly adaptive sounds of Joonas Turner (Nuclear Throne, Downwell, Broforce…).

Defy hordes of unspeakable enemies and giant bosses holding the secrets of the Scourge.

Explore the infinite depths of an ever-changing dungeon.

Uncover mysteries and find mementos of previous explorers to unlock reality defining secrets.