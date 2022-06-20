Scrap Riders Receives Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Microids and Games For Tutti have released a brand new trailer for Scrap Riders showing off more of the upcoming gameplay. If you haven't checked this game out yet, this is a point-and-click adventure that mixes old-school storytelling mechanics along with some beat'em up action for a motorcycle adventure out in the desert. A member of a biker gang along with his robot pal will be roaming around on their bikes, having an adventure with some eccentric characters as you'll have some crazy dialog experiences, solving puzzles as you go, and running unto a ton of meta-jokes and references. All while beating up bad guys whpo get in your way. Enjoy the trailer below as it will be released on September 21st on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

Scrap Riders is a pixel art beat'em up adventure game set in a cyberpunk future, developed by Spanish studio Games for Tutti. You play as Rast, a member of the outlaw bikers gang Scrap Riders, and make your way through the wastelands as well as a big metropolis controlled by corporations. Act as a smuggler with caustic humor to survive in this post-apocalyptic world. Fight your way through this 2D beat them up using your fists and guns, but beware: the wastelands are not for the faint of heart. There, violence is always the answer, but it won't be enough! Without your wits you won't last long. Talk to the right people, gather clues, and kick bad guys' butts! A unique gameplay mix : Scrap Riders offers an original combination of Beat 'em up gameplay and old-school Point'n Click adventure puzzles & dialogs. Fight, point & click your way through the story!

: Scrap Riders offers an original combination of Beat 'em up gameplay and old-school Point'n Click adventure puzzles & dialogs. Fight, point & click your way through the story! A retro art style : Embrace a unique retro vibe with lovely pixel art visuals and a 16-bit soundtrack!

: Embrace a unique retro vibe with lovely pixel art visuals and a 16-bit soundtrack! Crazy humor and references : Have some laughs with zany dialogs from quirky characters and try to identify all the meta jokes and pop culture references hidden throughout the game!

: Have some laughs with zany dialogs from quirky characters and try to identify all the meta jokes and pop culture references hidden throughout the game! A fascinating cyberpunk world to explore: Wander through the diverse environments of this post-apocalyptic universe, from wastelands to a big neo-punk metropolis controlled by corporations.