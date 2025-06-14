Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: Screamer

Screamer Releases Its First Official Gameplay Trailer

After having heard nothing since it was revealed last year, we get a proper look at the gameplay for the new racing game Screamer

Article Summary Screamer unveils its first official gameplay trailer, showing off high-speed anime-inspired racing action.

The game blends street racing intensity with unique futuristic and anime aesthetics for a bold experience.

Players compete in the Screamer tournament, each with stories of ambition, vengeance, and personal stakes.

Innovative Echo tech lets cars fight as well as race—boost, strike, and overdrive for chaotic competition.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games revealed the first really good look at their upcoming racing title Screamer with a gameplay trailer. W ehavenb't heard much of anything about this one since it was revealed at the 2024 Game Awards, which had a stunning trailer and very little info to follow. This new trailer gives us a better look at the racing action in what looks like a cross between a street racer and an anime series, giving you a preview of what some of the racing will feel like. Enjoy the trailer as the game is aiming for a 2026 release.

Screamer

Longing, ambition, vengeance. Everyone has a reason to enter the Screamer tournament, and no one's backing down. Join the competition and race side by side with fearless drivers, ready to risk everything to chase what they believe in. Follow their intertwining stories as they fight for their lives in a brutal showdown led by a mysterious master. A universe dripping with anime aesthetics and futuristic vibes is ready to host the most lethal races. Step into a neon-lit world and speed across tracks where the adrenaline is always high!

Cars aren't just vehicles, they are personal statements. Each one is crafted to reflect the spirit of its driver: their past, their beliefs and their purpose. So get ready for bold silhouettes, aggressive builds, and the most extreme car designs, all fine-tuned and customized for speed, attitude and pure action! A mysterious tech changed racing forever: the Echo. Thanks to it, cars don't just race— they fight! Push them past the edge again and again. Break speed limits with every burst of Boost and hit your rivals with the Strike to knock them off track at the right time. And once Overdrive kicks in, it's full-throttle chaos: no mercy, no brakes, and no room for anyone in your path. Master the Echo power and you'll become a real Screamer, both offline and online!

