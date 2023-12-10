Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adamant Time, pokemon, scyther, Timeless Travels

Scyther Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adamant Time Event

Kanto's Scyther returns to Raids in the time-bending Adamant Time event in Pokémon GO. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.

Article Summary Scyther returns in Tier Three Raids for Pokémon GO's Adamant Time event.

Top counters include Mega Diancie and Shadow Pokémon like Rampardos.

A solo Trainer can defeat Scyther using maxed-out CP and best moves.

Shiny Scyther odds are estimated at 1 in 60 during the event.

A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Scyther in Tier Three Raids during the Adamant Time event starting soon. Let's get into it.

Top Scyther Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Scyther counters as such:

Mega Diancie: Rock Thow, Rock Slide

Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Shadow Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Scyther with efficiency.

Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Archeops: Wing Attack, Rock-type Ancient Power

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Scyther can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Scyther is thought to be boosted at approximately one in 60.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

