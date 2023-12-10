Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adamant Time, pokemon, scyther, Timeless Travels
Scyther Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adamant Time Event
Kanto's Scyther returns to Raids in the time-bending Adamant Time event in Pokémon GO. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.
Article Summary
- Scyther returns in Tier Three Raids for Pokémon GO's Adamant Time event.
- Top counters include Mega Diancie and Shadow Pokémon like Rampardos.
- A solo Trainer can defeat Scyther using maxed-out CP and best moves.
- Shiny Scyther odds are estimated at 1 in 60 during the event.
A new season titled Timeless Travel has begun in Pokémon GO. This Hisui-focused season begins with an Ice-, Steel-, and Dragon-focused December 2023. This month, we have the return of the Unova Dragons to Tier Five Raids, Steel- and Ice-type Megas, and special Raid Day events featuring Hisuian Pokémon. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Scyther in Tier Three Raids during the Adamant Time event starting soon. Let's get into it.
Top Scyther Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Scyther counters as such:
- Mega Diancie: Rock Thow, Rock Slide
- Shadow Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Shadow Regigigas: Rock-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent
- Midday Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Shadow Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Shadow Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Scyther with efficiency.
- Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Aurorus: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Midnight Lycanroc: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Alolan Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge
- Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Rock Slide
- Archeops: Wing Attack, Rock-type Ancient Power
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Scyther can be defeated with one trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Scyther is thought to be boosted at approximately one in 60.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.