Sea Of Thieves Is Giving Away A New Celebratory Emote

Rare and Xbox Game Studios have released a new specialized emote into Sea Of Thieves as the team is celebrating a special milestone. The game has officially sold over five million copies on Steam, which is a hell of a milestone for any game whether you're AAA or super indie. As a token of their appreciation, the team has released a brand new emote into the game that you can get totally free. The emote is called "All Together Now" and it basically has you clapping and tapping one foot in unison with your fellow crewmates, much in the same way if you play music long enough together, it will harmonize into the same tune. We have details below, but be quick, as you can only get this emote until December 29th.

We're overjoyed to see more and more players – regardless of platform, device or where they are in the world – joining us on our pirate odyssey and making the Sea of Thieves an ever more vibrant place. On Steam alone, our thriving community now features over 10,000 discussions, thousands of people seeking others to sail with and close to 500 guides written by you, the players. We're also especially pleased with the growth of spaces like our official Discord server, which is nearing 300,000 members! If you're ever looking for fellow crewmates to sail with, lore specialists to muse on your theories or simply a place to hang out, these are welcoming spaces for pirates of all stripes.

As we're never ones to shy away from a celebration, we're marking this latest milestone of five million Steam sales with a special gift for the whole community over the next week. All you have to do is jump in and play Sea Of Thieves at any time between December 22nd at 14:00 and December 29th at 23:59 (times in GMT), and you'll receive the All Together Now! Emote for free. Great for keeping the band on beat when you're out carolling!