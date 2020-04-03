"Sea Of Thieves" Will Be Coming To Steam This Year

Microsoft and Rare announced today that they would be bringing their popular pirate game Sea Of Thieves to Steam sometime in 2020. The game has been doing well on Xbox One, especially with all the added content the devs have been adding. Now they're looking to bring it to Steam this year, for what is still an unknown date. Here are some of the details below from the devs in the announcement.

If you're seeking the full, glorious sweep of the pirate life, you can dive head-first into Adventure mode where you're sure to find a wealth of secrets and plunder, guarded by more enemies than you can shake a blunderbuss at. For those looking for a more PvP (Pirate versus Pirate) experience, the Sea Dogs are waiting in The Arena, where you can test your skill against other aspiring champions. Sea of Thieves has always been about incredible pirate adventures where you never know who or what is just over the horizon, and we've continued to evolve Sea of Thieves since launch by adding more variety and content so that every new voyage feels rich and fulfilling as you make friends and foes on the seas. We're genuinely thrilled to bring Sea of Thieves to Steam, and look forward to welcoming the Steam community to our game so we can share a grog and a shanty together and hear the tales of their adventures!

One of the best pieces of information to come out of this was the fact that they will be going cross-play between Xbox and PC players. How that will work out for those who are inexperienced and aren't as high in level compared to those who are basically pirate gods in the game is unknown. But hey, it looks like it will be a really awesome time for all when it launches.