Seagate Announces New 4TB Xbox Storage Expansion Card

Seagate has launched a brand new addition to their line of Xbox Storage Expansion Cards, as they have a 4TB version available

Seagate has properly revealed a brand new addition to their Storage Expansion Card lineup for Xbox Series X|S, as they have a new 4TB edition. The company has been pretty good at responding to gamers' needs for storage when it comes to major titles, such as the Starfield Game Drive, which they released a couple of years back to support that title. This is a new version of the card for the expansion slot on the back of the console, as they acknowledge the size of games is bigger and players need more memory to compensate. We have more details below as this new version will run you $430 via their website.

Seagate 4TB Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S

As AAA games continue growing in size, often exceeding 100GB per title, the base storage capacity of consoles is rarely sufficient to accommodate the vast libraries of modern gamers. A key benefit of this new drive is that gamers will not have to worry about the sizes of upcoming AAA games, which are becoming more storage-demanding with every download/release. Seagate's new 4TB Storage Expansion Card is the ultimate storage upgrade for Xbox gamers who want instant access to their favorite titles and ever-expanding game libraries, and want to continue building their library. Designed in collaboration with Xbox, this expansion card delivers plug-and-play simplicity, fast load times, and maximum storage capacity.

Massive Storage Capacity: With 4TB of storage, gamers can now store and play a large number of AAA games, potentially holding 100+ titles depending on the size of each game.

Seamless Integration: Designed in partnership with Xbox, the drive seamlessly matches the full power of the Series X, providing the same speed and performance as the console's internal SSD.

Xbox Velocity Architecture: As the only storage expansion option running on Xbox Velocity Architecture, it provides faster load times, richer environments, and more immersive gameplay.

Series X Optimized: Play Xbox Series X games directly from the drive without sacrificing graphics, latency, load-times or framerates.

Legacy Compatibility: Works with the Xbox Velocity Architecture, thousands of legacy Xbox games will play better from the storage card than their original console.

Quick Start: Save the hassle of transferring files or managing storage. Simply plug in the expansion card and start playing.

