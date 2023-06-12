Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Seagate, Video Games | Tagged: seagate, starfield, xbox

Seagate Reveals Starfield Special Edition Game Drive & Game Hub

Seagate revealed a brand new storage device for Xbox Series X|S this week with the Starfield Special Edition Game Drive & Game Hub.

During the Xbox Showcase yesterday, Seagate dropped a quick reveal in the presentation showing off new storage options. In case you weren't already aware, the company is responsible for making the Storage Expansion Cards that are designed to fit into the slot on the back of every Xbox Series X|S. This week, the company revealed the new Starfield Special Edition Game Drive and Game Hub for Xbox. These drives include three-years of Rescue Data Recovery Services and a one-year limited warranty, set to release in September. You can pre-order it now in 2TB (US$109.99) and 5TB (US$169.99) and the Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Hub in an 8TB (US$239.99) capacity. We got more info about them below.

Officially licensed by Bethesda and wrapped in exclusive artwork commemorating the explorers from Constellation, the Game Drive and Game Hub display a design that feels pulled directly from the Settled Systems of Starfield. Featuring customizable RGB LED lighting, the drives bring the majesty of the stars to the gamers' ecosystem. Available with up to 5TB of capacity, the Game Drive is lightweight in design, making it easy to take an entire library on the go. The Game Drive and the Game Hub are connected and powered with high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1, and the Game Drive does not need a separate power cord, making it easy for gamers to play from anywhere. Designed to work with Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, both drives are easily installed through Xbox OS in under two minutes so gamers can launch into action. Available with 8TB of capacity, the Game Hub empowers gamers to save the universe from the comfort of their home. The Game Hub features front-facing USB-C and USB-A ports, and a versatile compact form factor so gamers can connect and power other gaming peripherals in one place. Designed to stand vertically or horizontally, the Game Hub also gives gamers flexibility in the layout of their gaming station.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!