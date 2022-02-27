Season Of Alola Brings Generation 7 To Pokémon GO This Week

We may not have all Kalos Pokémon yet (hell, we may not have all Unova, Sinnoh, or Hoenn species yet, either) in Pokémon GO, but what we do have is a new Generation drop coming this week. Niantic has just announced the Season of Alola as the next in-game season and the festivities are set to begin Tuesday, March 1st. Let's get into the details.

First, here is what Niantic had to say in their initial announcement on the Pokémon GO blog:

Get ready for the Season of Alola! Trainers, More Pokémon originally found in the Alola region of the Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon games are coming to Pokémon GO! During the Season of Alola, you can look forward to three months full of events highlighting a variety of Pokémon that will be making their [in-game] debuts! Stay tuned for more details tomorrow as we kick the Season off!

A mini-event leading into the new season kicks off today, with Alolan Exeggutor spawning in the wild. Alolan Exeggutor isn't a new release but it is rare and has a boosted Shiny rate, and it's just the beginning of things to come.

Also, you can see the Pokémon GO Twitter account begin teasing new Alolan releases. Currently, they have shown silhouettes for:

Rockruff

Jangmo-o

Pikipek

Tapu Koko

Jangmo-o is a three-stage Dragon-type evolutionary line that culminates in the pseudo-Legendary Kommo-o. Pseudo-Legendaries are generally rare, so it is very likely that we're going to see Jangmo-o set to the same rarity as Goomy, Deino, and Gible.

The Tapu Koko teaser could mean that this is the first Alolan Legendary that we will see, but keep in mind that Niantic also tease the Kalos Legendary Zygarde over a year ago and we have yet to see its release.

Also, just looking at the way that the Unova and Kalos drops worked before in Pokémon GO, it is incredibly likely that the generation's first releases will also include the Starters: Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. Generally, Starters are rare at first in the wild and become common and abundant later on.

Stay tuned for more details on the generation reveal and March 2022's events tomorrow, right here at Bleeding Cool.