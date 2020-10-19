Seasons Change Part 2 Event Review In Pokémon GO

The Seasons Change Part 2 event is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look back at what worked, what didn't work, and what this event did to change the core gameplay of Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO Event Spawns & Shiny Releases

The Seasons Change Part 2 event was unique in that it carried over events from Seasons Change Part 1, including the newly Shiny-capable Vulpix. This was a very welcome but unexpected feature, allowing players a full week and a half to hunt Vulpix rather than the four days that was initially expected. This week also added Dark-type and Poison-type Pokémon to the spawn pool, giving Shiny hunters a very good shot at a sparkling blue Houndour.

There was no new Shiny forms released for wild spawns, but three new Shiny Shadows were introduced through a shift in the Team GO Rocket Leader line-up: Shiny Shadow Growlite, Drowzee, and Omanyte were introduced and can now be obtained through battling Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff. This was a welcome change to the Shiny Shadow slate, and it appears that players will have until at least January 2021 to obtain these.

Team GO Rocket Activity

The key feature of the event was the new Giovanni research, "An Inter-Egg-Sting Development," which led to a shift in the entire Team GO Rocket line-up including the Shiny Shadows lifted above, Shadow Mewtwo through Giovanni, and new Shadows introduced through Grunts, including Diglett, Hopip, and more. While it would have been a great time for a Team GO Rocket takeover event where Frustration could be TMed away, this was otherwise a perfectly time Rocket-focused event. It also served as the introduction of 12KM Strange Eggs, which featured the announced debut of Vullaby and the surprise launch of Sandile and Pawniard. All in all, this event debuted far and away the most exciting Team GO Rocket content since the Shadow Boost was first announced, changing the game's meta forever.

Features

Another carryover from the Autumn-themed event last week was the 1/4 hatch distance. It may be a cash grab in some ways, but hatching 12KM eggs in Super Incubators plus the distance discount allowed trainers to get a quicker understanding of what these eggs have to offer for better or worse.

Seasons Change Part 2 Raids

Aside from the return of raid mainstay Mawile, there was nothing of interest in raids this week, but the Team GO Rocket battles more than filled the gap left by this uninteresting raid rotation.

Overall, this was a terrific prelude to the annual Pokémon GO Halloween event… but now, personally, I'm more than ready for some ghosts. Let's go!