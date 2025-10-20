Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grey Wolf Entertainment, Iceberg Interactive, Second Sun

Second Sun Confirmed For Early November Launch

The loot-and-shoot ARPG shooting game Second Sun has a release date, as we'll see the title arrive on Steam in early November

Article Summary Second Sun, a loot-and-shoot FPS ARPG, launches on Steam in early November from Grey Wolf Entertainment.

Experience fast-paced combat, unique Sunborn abilities, and challenging enemies in a war-torn world.

Loot, upgrade your gear, and progress through a dynamic world with procedurally generated dungeons.

Customize your character, choose your class, and explore a beautifully crafted open map environment.

Indie game developer Grey Wolf Entertainment and publisher Iceberg Interactive have given their game Second Sun a proper release date. After having a free demo out, the loot-and-shoot FPS ARPG title will be released for Steam on November 5, 2025. With the news, the team released a new trailer showing off what the final version will look like, which you can check out here.

Second Sun

A civil war rages between the Empire and the Order of the Second Sun. The land has been ravaged and the Empire is on the verge of ruin. Hope is dwindling rapidly, as the Good Sun's light dims. You are a Sunborn, a warrior with special abilities, tasked with protecting the Empire. All hope is on you to win the war. The Empire expects great things of you. Fight off enemies using your class abilities, weapons, and, above all, your skills in this Hi-octane FPS RPG. Combat is fast-paced and relies on movement. Enemies will claw at you, shoot at you, and chase you. Will you be able to fight your way through them before it is too late?

ill, loot, and upgrade your gear. Second Sun has a clear progression system which keeps every kill exciting. Every enemy drop and every chest could contain a crucial item for your quest. The stats you want to focus on and how you want to build your Sunborn are up to you. A carefully crafted world with an impressionist character. Relish the beautiful surroundings and remember why you're fighting – to bring the Good Sun's light back. Second Sun uses a mixture of an open map with elements such as procedurally generated enemy placements, points of interest, loot, and dungeons to make every encounter unique and exciting!

Enjoy the fast-paced combat

Battle your way through the randomly generated dungeons

Fight, loot and upgrade your gear and abilities

Explore a beautifully crafted open map

Customise your character, choose your class and join the Empire!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!