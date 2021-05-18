Secret Rare Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 7

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Secret Rare cards. The coverage of Rainbow Rare cards will focus more on the current value of these cards, as the artwork aspect was covered in the other installments where the standard versions of these cards appear.

Exp. Share Gold Secret Rare: I am of the personal opinion that four Trainer Item or Energy cards in a set is too much, but it is indeed the current trend. While these are nicely textured cards that do appear as if they're actually made of gold, they don't quite have the appeal of a Secret Rare Pokémon or even a Full Art trainer. They sometimes get popular when they have high playability, but generally, the Secret Rares with Pokémon are agreed to be more desirable. Let's break down what these are worth currently. This Exp. Share is the least valuable Secret Rare of Battle Styles at a current value of $9.97.

I am of the personal opinion that four Trainer Item or Energy cards in a set is too much, but it is indeed the current trend. While these are nicely textured cards that do appear as if they're actually made of gold, they don't quite have the appeal of a Secret Rare Pokémon or even a Full Art trainer. They sometimes get popular when they have high playability, but generally, the Secret Rares with Pokémon are agreed to be more desirable. Let's break down what these are worth currently. This Exp. Share is the least valuable Secret Rare of Battle Styles at a current value of $9.97. Level Ball Gold Secret Rare: This one sees a slight increase in value, hitting $21.32 which surprisingly surpasses cards like Korrina's Focus Full Art and comes close to Tyranitar V Full Art.

This one sees a slight increase in value, hitting $21.32 which surprisingly surpasses cards like Korrina's Focus Full Art and comes close to Tyranitar V Full Art. Rapid Strike Energy Gold Secret Rare: Finally, the most valuable of these four surpasses Level Ball by just a few cents, ending up at a current value of $21.60.

Finally, the most valuable of these four surpasses Level Ball by just a few cents, ending up at a current value of $21.60. Single Strike Energy Gold Secret Rare: This one is near the lower end with a similar value of the least valuable Rainbow Rares of the set, currently worth $15.88.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles as we look back at the full set.