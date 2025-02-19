Posted in: Capcom, Game Hardware, Games, Monster Hunter, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair, Monster Hunter Wilds

Secretlab Reveals Arkveld Edition Chair For Monster Hunter Wilds

Secretlab has a brand new gaming chair design out today, as the Arkveld Edition has been released to support Monster Hunter Wilds

Article Summary Secretlab unveils Arkveld Edition chair inspired by Monster Hunter Wilds.

Features ergonomic design with research-backed support for long gameplay sessions.

Inspired by Arkveld, chair includes microsuede accents and chain details.

Includes cold-cure foam and lumbar support for optimal comfort and posture.

Secretlab has revealed a brand new chair design his week, as the Arkveld Edition has been designed in support of the release of Monster Hunter Wilds. Working with Capcom, the chair features several shades of blue in the design, with the elusive White Wraith on the back and a symbol for the latest entry in the series on the front, along with some accents that longtime fans of the franchise will appreciate. You can read more about it below. The chair is priced at $624 for regular size, while the XL-Size is priced at $674.

Secretlab Arkveld Edition Gaming Chair

Crafted for Hunters, both old and new, the Secretlab TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Wilds Arkveld Edition chair is outfitted with research-backed ergonomic features designed for the longest and toughest expeditions. Whether you're playing on PC or console, the TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Wilds Arkveld Edition adapts to you, supporting every natural movement even as you venture deep into the Forbidden Lands and track down Arkveld — the first of the Extinct Species that players can encounter in-game.

Inspired by the armored tendrils of Arkveld's clawed wings, the TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Wilds Arkveld Edition features chain-like details that embody the primal power of this Extinct Species of legend. Microsuede accents call to mind the texture of Arkveld's furry hide while delivering a velvety-soft finish that feels as good as it looks, a notable distinction from the dragon scale-inspired custom leatherette found on the Secretlab TITAN Evo Monster Hunter Fatalis and Rathalos Edition chairs. The emblem of the Exploration Team is stitched on the front of the backrest, a tribute to the organization dedicated to helping society by bringing Harmony and Discipline to the community — and serving as its Guiding Light. Finished with Arkveld's icon embroidered at the back in intricate detail — accompanying you as you track down the White Wraith.

Patent-Pending Cold-Cure Foam: Softer foams put more strain on your muscles because they have to work harder to support you, especially over long hours. Our proprietary foam mix is the perfect blend of comfort and support. Carefully formulated to be medium-firm, it allows for more even weight distribution and pressure relief.

Softer foams put more strain on your muscles because they have to work harder to support you, especially over long hours. Our proprietary foam mix is the perfect blend of comfort and support. Carefully formulated to be medium-firm, it allows for more even weight distribution and pressure relief. Proprietary Sculpted Pebble Seat Base: With gently sloping side wings, our proprietary sculpted pebble seat base guides you toward the middle for more uniform pressure distribution while still giving you room to move. Switch between sitting upright, leaning to one side, or even sitting cross-legged. 4-way L-ADAPT.

With gently sloping side wings, our proprietary sculpted pebble seat base guides you toward the middle for more uniform pressure distribution while still giving you room to move. Switch between sitting upright, leaning to one side, or even sitting cross-legged. 4-way L-ADAPT. Lumbar Support: Dynamic lumbar support that can be tailored to fit you just right. It moves up, down, in, and out to tuck neatly into the natural 20-45° curvature of your lower back. To further optimize support, our engineers also developed a lattice of living hinges that intelligently flexes to your back as you shift from one posture to another.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!