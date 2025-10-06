Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Secretlab, Video Games | Tagged: gaming chair, one piece

Secretlab Reveals New One Piece Collection Designs

Secretlab has set sail with a new set of gaming chair designs, as fans of One Piece now have several to choose from for their home

Secretlab has a new collaboration out now for fans of One Piece, as they have several chair designs and a pillow for dedicated fans to collect. The team rolled out two chair designs, a special skin, and a lumbar pillow that all have unique designs and roots deep in the series, fulfilling the wishlist items of fans who have been asking for the anime/manga to get its own line for years. We have the details about all of them for you here, as they are all available on their website now.

Secretlab x One Piece

The Secretlab One Piece Collection is a love letter to Luffy, his First Mate Zoro, and their grand adventures, each product filled with surprising details for eagle-eyed fans to unearth. Our designers grew up with the anime themselves — and the collection represents their unique interpretation of One Piece's bright and colorful anime style. With layered color tones that add depth to the designs, elegant embroidery, and curated materials, the Secretlab One Piece Collection is made for fans who came of age alongside the series.

Secretlab TITAN Evo One Piece Luffy Edition

With a design that traces Luffy's various trials and adventures, the Secretlab TITAN Evo One Piece Luffy Edition is a tribute to his quest to become King of the Pirates. Luffy's Jolly Roger, with his signature straw hat, adorns the backrest. His "3D2Y" temporary tattoo is etched on the right side of the headrest, a nod to the 2 years Luffy and his crew spent apart — and a mark of their resolve to train and become stronger before reuniting.

Secretlab TITAN Evo One Piece Zoro Edition

With sword slashes down the backrest and a flash of Haki, the Secretlab TITAN Evo One Piece Zoro Edition may not embody Zoro's lack of directional sense, but it definitely represents his unique style. Look out for Zoro's signature, his earrings alongside the piping seams of the chair's wing, the kanji lettering of his iconic "Three Swords Style", and a beer mug on the chair.

Secretlab SKINS One Piece Gear 5 Luffy Edition

Gear up with the Secretlab SKINS One Piece Gear 5 Luffy Edition, featuring Luffy's wanted poster and Gum-gum Fruit. Inspired by the iconic colors of the Gear 5 form, it calls to mind the pinnacle of Luffy's powers and his ultimate form.

Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow One Piece Thousand Sunny Edition

Filled with dense, premium memory foam that molds to the shape of your lower back, our memory foam lumbar pillows will carry you through long nights, deep dives, and all 1,140 episodes and beyond. With the figurehead of the Straw Hat Pirates' ship, the Thousand Sunny, set against a map of the Blue Planet, the Secretlab Memory Foam Lumbar Pillow One Piece Thousand Sunny Edition is a must-have for those who have followed Luffy on his voyages. Take on anything the high seas throw at you with the perfect companion by your side.

