Secretlab To Release Lamborghini Gaming Chair One Last Time

Secretlab will be offering up the Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera Edition gaming chair one last time for the holidays

This final edition features a serialized badge, making each of the 100 chairs a unique collector's item.

The chair uses Lamborghini Forged Composites and is wrapped in premium Dinamica microsuede upholstery.

Sales go live November 10, 2025, marking the last chance to own this luxury Secretlab limited run.

Secretlab has revealed they are releasing one of their higher-end gaming hairs one last time, as players will soon be able to pick up the Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera Edition. As you may recall, the two companies partnered up for a special line of chairs that were designed to reflect the comfort and style you would find in one of their cars, reflected onto a gaming chair for those who wanted something more stylish. The chairs were even numbered as part of a set. This final edition will be the last run of the Automobili Lamborghini set to eb released, as you'll be able to select one while supplies last starting on November 10.

Secretlab Automobili Lamborghini Pinnacle Superleggera Edition

With each piece featuring its own unique serialized badge numbered from one to 100, every chair is a one-of-a-kind collector's masterpiece. The chair embodies the Superleggera legacy — super light materials that shed weight for unmatched speed — paying tribute to the House of Sant'Agata Bolognese's more than 30-year history of developing carbon fiber technology and pioneering advancements in lightweight engineering.

The custom forged carbon top plate on each chair is inspired by Lamborghini's signature Forged Composites, used exclusively in the Lamborghini Revuelto. Each plate has its own distinct pattern of carbon fiber flecks, so no two are ever the same. Mark your calendars for the final drop on November 10, 2025, 8:00 AM PST Forged for greatness Wrapped in the finest Dinamica upholstery , it delivers an exquisitely velvety touch that exudes quiet luxury. A high-performance microsuede, Dinamica continues to be coveted in the world of luxury automobiles for its refined texture and durability.

Each chair is individually serialized with a laser-engraved number badge from 1 to 100 — a collector's mark of rarity and distinction. The chair features the signature hexagon and Y-shaped motif — iconic elements that have characterized the Lamborghini design since the very beginning.

