Section 13 Has Officially Been Launched For Xbox Today

After having already been released over a week ago, Section 13 has finally released on Xbox today with a new trailer showing it off

Article Summary Section 13 officially launches on Xbox after debuting earlier on PC and PlayStation platforms.

The game is a roguelite twin-stick shooter for solo or co-op play with up to three players.

Unravel the secrets of a top-secret facility as an S2P Corporation agent facing paranormal threats.

Customize weapons, unlock upgrades, and master dodging in a world of evolving hazards and chaos.

Developer Ocean Drive Studio and publisher Kakao Games have released Section 13 today for Xbox players. There's really no reason for this, as the release makes zero sense. The game was already released about a week ago on both PC and PlayStation, and neither had an exclusive that we know of, nor did the game have any major delays. Its the same version the other two platforms got as well, so that just adds to the mystery of what's happening. But its out now with a new trailer.

Section 13

Section 13 is a roguelite twin-stick shooter that can be played solo or in a group of up to 3 players (crossplay not supported). As an Agent of the S2P Corporation, it's up to you to investigate a crisis at the most top-secret facility of a company whose whole thing is keeping secrets. Step into the shoes of Agents Red, Boy Scout, Beaker, and Scalpel, as they fight to unearth the buried secrets of Section 13… and solve a few personal mysteries of their own. Collect data on paranormal entities running amok and find out what it all has to do with you.

When an Omega-level containment breach puts an off-the-books company black-site on lockdown, it's up to a small team of expendable peons to get to the bottom of it. Literally. Tackle the mission solo or with up to two squad-mates. And with optional friendly fire, it's up to you whether you'd like a more forgiving experience, or chaotic fun with mad-science weapons. As a Tier-1 paranormal containment facility, Section 13 is full of unique hazards, and it's up to you to overcome them with quick wits and reflexes.

Time your dodge-rolls and reloads to stay one step ahead of a horde of hungry monsters. Back against the wall? Pop off with a special ability… or grab a melee weapon and smash your way out. But keep an eye on your Fear level, or risk a debilitating mid-mission panic attack! Add some spice to every run with unlockable (and customizable) weapons, gameplay-altering Synaptic Enhancements, and of course, recreational genetic modification. (Some side effects may apply). Utilize special abilities and unique tactical items to outsmart pissed-off cryptids, navigate a series of shifting levels, and push deeper into the base with every attempt. Between deaths, you'll also unlock persistent upgrades that change how you play and radically alter your chances of success.

