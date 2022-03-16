SEGA Adds Three Genesis Classics To Nintendo Switch Online

SEGA has released three new additions to the SEGA Genesis console Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, all of them live tonight. The company has slowly been adding games to this collection, kind of at the same rate Nintendo has done in the past with the NES, SNES, and now N64 libraries. Only this time around you're obviously getting titles that were exclusive to the Genesis. The three games that have been added this time around are Alien Soldier, Super Fantasy Zone, and Light Crusader.

Alien Soldier: The planet Sierra is being attacked by Scarlet, a terrorist group lead by a vicious creature named Xi-Tiger who is plotting to destroy the human race. With vengeance, our hero Epsilon-Eagle will fight against Xi-Tiger as well as the terrorist organization that he formerly led. Light Crusader: I am David Lander, swordsman in the service of the great King Frederick of Whitewood. A few days ago, I was sent by my lord to an audience with King Weeden of this land of Green Row. Trembling, King Weeden informed me that his townspeople have been disappearing daily. Super Fantasy Zone: has you powering up the ever-appealing Opa-Opa across eight colorful planets!

All three of them are cool additions, and we're not knocking tie game at all, but they have appeared in a few other collections up to this point. Including being on the SEGA Genesis Mini and a part of SEGA Genesis Classics. So while it's cool to have them, it does feel like a bit of a re-release sooner than normal for retro titles. It would be cooler to see some of the other back-catalog games that you don't normally see be thrown into the mix for players to try out for the first time in decades. For now, enjoy the trailer for them as they are all available now.