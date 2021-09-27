SEGA Announces Super Monkey Ball Crossover With Fall Guys

SEGA announced a major crossover happening with Super Monkey Ball as they will be entering the world of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Working with developer Mediatonic, they have taken the character AiAi and transformed him into a costume for your little bean character to roam around and continually fall to your doom in. As you might have guessed, the addition of the character is being put into the game to celebrate the release of the new game coming out next week. The look of the costume comes with iconic orange "A" shirt and the familiar adorable ears and hairdo. However, the costume won't be around for long as you will only be able to get your hands on this in the Fall Guys in-game store from September 27th-30th. You can check out a trailer down at the bottom showing it off and how it will play when you add it to your line of costumes.

AiAi, the iconic leader of the Super Monkey Ball gang, is rolling into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in bean form! The monkey from Jungle Island enters the Jungle-dome as an exclusive costume available in Fall Guys today through Thursday, September 30. This special 20th Anniversary collaboration arrives just in time to celebrate the upcoming release of Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania on October 5th. The carefree leader of Jungle Island's favorite monkey gang is no stranger to traversing treacherous paths or avoiding ridiculous obstacles. AiAi rolls into Fall Guys' jungle-adventure themed Season 5 sporting his trademark orange 'A' shirt and oversized ears, where he'll be available for 10 Crowns for a limited time from the Fall Guys in-game store. No bana…no bean is safe as you bounce and tumble your way through the Jungle-dome in this epic collaboration!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Exclusive AiAi costume rolls into Fall Guys! (https://youtu.be/EwgRPUs22bw)