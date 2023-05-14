SEGA & Crocs Team Up For Sonic The Hedgehog-Themed Shoes Looking for a new pair of video game-themed shoes? Sonic The Hedgehog will soon be appearing on Crocs, thanks to SEGA.

SEGA announced this past week they had formed a new partnership with Crocs as they have created Sonic The Hedgehog-themed shoes coming out soon. To be more specific, you'll be seeing a special version of their Classic Clogs and Jibbitz charms, both for adults and kids, designed to look a bit like Sonic's own shoes that he runs across levels with. As you can see from the image below, they still retain the classic Crocs look and feel, but with a few design choices as they clearly have golden rings on the side, the Sonic The Hedgehog branding, and a few little details thrown into the mix. The Jibbitz charms have been created to look like five of the game's primary characters, as well as adding in fun items like a chili cheese dog, a golden ring, and more. We have more info from the company on them below, as well as pricing for all five versions they will be releasing, as they will launch on May 23rd in the U.S. and May 24th globally.

"The collaboration was inspired by elements of the Sonic universe, including the franchise's famous gold rings, Chaos Emeralds, chili dogs, the Blue Blur's supersonic speed, and most importantly, his iconic red shoes. With the official Sonic Jibbitz charms, fans can give any Crocs some "Sonic Style" featuring Sonic and other fan-favorite characters, including Tails, Amy Rose, Knuckles, and Shadow. The Sonic the Hedgehog x Crocs collab launches May 23rd in the U.S. only, and May 24th for the rest of the world. Please see below for the list of products included in the collaboration, alongside each item's retail price and size range."