SEGA Genesis Gets Four More Titles For Nintendo Switch Online Four new games are coming to the SEGA Genesis via Nintendo Switch Online's expansion pack, including a Street Fighter II title!

Nintendo revealed that they are adding four more games to the SEGA Genesis for Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack, and there are some cool hits here. The four games available for your library right now are Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition, Pulseman, Kid Chameleon, and Flicky. All you need to do is download the latest update to the SEGA Genesis app on the Switch, or visit the NSO section of your Switch to play them right now. We have more info and a trailer for all four games below!

Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition

Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition improved on the original Street Fighter II when it entered the SEGA Genesis arena in 1993. This version adds even more options to keep the competition fierce, including mirror matches, new moves, the option to play in either Champion or Hyper modes, 11 speed settings, a Group Battle mode and it incorporates M. Bison, Balrog, Vega and Sagat as selectable fighters. Sonic boom!

Pulseman

Pulseman is set in the far future of 2015, where the ambitious, genius scientist Doc Waruyama schemes to conquer the galaxy. But an electrifyingly heroic boy named Pulseman is here to stop him! Pulseman's adventures take him inside computer networks and to cities all over the globe in this vibrant side-scroller developed by Game Freak.

Kid Chameleon

Kid Chameleon is a side-scrolling action game that features a hero with nine faces set in the world of holograms. Use the special powers of his nine different helmets to beat over 100 levels!

Flicky

Flicky is an arcade game starring the adorable blue bird who later went on to become a reoccurring character within the Sonic The Hedgehog series. Little chirps are sunbathing on the terrace when Flicky arrives to pick them up for snack time. But … oh, no! It's that mean old cat Tiger! Jump to get away, then smack him with a hammer or a mug so Flicky can get those chirps home safe.