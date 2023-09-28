Posted in: Games, Hyenas, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Creative Assembly, Hyenas

SEGA Has Officially Canceled Its Heavily Promoted Title Hyenas

After being promoted heavily for over a year, SEGA revealed this morning they have canceled Hyenas, with budget cuts and layoffs on the way.

In one of the most surprising moves of the year that we honestly can't explain, SEGA has decided to cancel Hyenas. In case you weren't aware of this game, which we find puzzling considering how much promotion the company put into this even before there was a playable demo of it, the title was a hero-based multiplayer extraction shooter being developed by Creative Assembly. This morning, the company sent out a notice as part of an "Implementation of Structural Reforms in the Consumer Area (Entertainment Contents Business)." In short, as you see from a snippet below, they have canceled the game and will be reducing finances and expenses at Creative Assembly moving forward.

In response to the lower profitability of the European region, we have reviewed the title portfolio of each development base in Europe and the resulting action will be to cancel "HYENAS" and some unannounced titles under development. Accordingly, we will implement a write-down of work-in-progress for titles under development.

We will implement reduction of various fixed expenses at several group companies in relevant region, centered on the Creative Assembly Ltd. We expect to incur one-time expenses related to reduction of fixed expenses.

As many websites have accurately reported, whenever you see a company use a term like "implement reduction of various fixed expenses," it usually means layoffs are on the way. There's no number of jobs or a timeframe to work off of, but if this holds to patterns we've seen in the past, it could happen as soon as next week or be paced out a couple of months from now so as to not draw attention from the publicity this story has already received across multiple news outlets. We'll see what happens in the days and weeks to come, but we wish nothing but the best and support to anyone at Creative Assembly affected by these changes.

