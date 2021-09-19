SEGA & Iam8bit Release Sonic Colors: Ultimate Vinyl Soundtrack

SEGA's iconic and arguably most famous character Sonic the Hedgehog turns 30 this year, and the company is pulling out all the stops to celebrate in style. Sonic Colors: Ultimate, which was released on platforms earlier this month, is a remaster of the iconic and of course, colorful 2010 Wii title, Sonic Colors. The soundtrack is also getting its own re-mastered special release thanks to SEGA partnering with vinyl and collectible company iam8bit.

The soundtrack for Sonic Colors: Ultimate – playable now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC– is available for pre-order on a special two-disc vinyl release. The double album features 21 tracks, including Sonic Colors' iconic theme song, Reach for the Stars. Sonic games have repeatedly and consistently delivered fast action and catchy tunes since the series' inception 30 years ago. As part of a franchise with such a strong musical legacy, Sonic Colors' high-octane soundtrack managed to turn heads (and keep them bopping) since its 2010 debut on the Wii.

In Sonic Colors: Ultimate, players learn more about the titular creatures in Rise Of The Wisps. If you're not familiar with the game, Wisps play a major factor in what you can do as different versions can give you special abilities to access parts of the map. As part of the celebration of this new version of the game coming out, a new animated short has been released for the game giving these characters a little more depth.

Fans can pick up two versions of the album, which are available for pre-order, on iam8bit.com. The Open Edition ($39.99) features two randomly colored vinyl discs – blue, purple, orange, and green – a fun and vibrant tribute to the game's Wisp characters. The Exclusive Edition ($44.99) is limited to 500 pressings and they're made of the same colored vinyl mixed together in a "wild sprite trail splatter effect".

Both editions of the soundtrack feature bold album art by illustrator Matt Stevens, which shows the "Blue Blur" in action. The Exclusive Edition ships late this year, while the Open Edition will arrive early 2022. Fans can pre-order both from the iam8bit store now. For more information on the vinyl soundtracks, visit iam8bit.com, and for details on Sonic Colors: Ultimate, you can check out SEGA's website: colors. sonicthehedgehog.com.