Sengoku Dynasty Confirmed Late August Release Date

After being out on PC since last year, Sengoku Dynasty finally has a proper release date for consoles, set for late August

Article Summary Sengoku Dynasty launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 21 after a successful PC release.

Experience feudal Japan as you build, manage, and expand your own thriving dynasty and village.

Play solo or in co-op multiplayer, mastering crafting, combat, and economic growth for survival.

Choose your role as Leader, Craftsman, Warrior, or Monk amid an open-world adventure in Japan.

Indie game developer Superkami and publisher Toplitz Productions have given Sengoku Dynasty a release date for consoles. The game has been out on Steam since November, offering players a chance to live as a character in feudal Japan with an open-world experience. Now console players will get their show as it arrives on August 21 for XSX|S and PS5. We have more details from the team in the trailer above.

Sengoku Dynasty

Build a life, cultivate your community, and start a dynasty in a region once devastated by famine and war. Play solo or in co-op multiplayer and explore a beautiful open world. Gather resources, craft, hunt and build, then automate your village production to survive and grow. Become a great leader either through combat or by building your economy. Experience the beauty of nature and take part in ancient rituals to uncover the mysteries of the divine. Sengoku Dynasty offers an immersive insight to life in medieval Japan: Choose your path as a Leader, Craftsman, Warrior, or Monk and embark on an epic journey.

Open World Village Builder: Take full advantage of the vast world. Begin with a single house, build workshops, forges, taverns and then expand your settlements into multiple flourishing communities throughout the valley.

Take full advantage of the vast world. Begin with a single house, build workshops, forges, taverns and then expand your settlements into multiple flourishing communities throughout the valley. Become a True Daimyo: Unify the war-torn land of Nata Valley. Rogue Samurai and bandit clans have filled the power vacuum and threaten the existence of your peaceful villagers. Liberate new territories and repair infrastructure to explore areas rich in vital resources and open the door to even greater challenges.

Unify the war-torn land of Nata Valley. Rogue Samurai and bandit clans have filled the power vacuum and threaten the existence of your peaceful villagers. Liberate new territories and repair infrastructure to explore areas rich in vital resources and open the door to even greater challenges. From Handcrafting to Automation: Craft tools, weapons, meals or medicine, and cultivate the land. Then learn how to give jobs and tools to your villagers and see your economy and choices grow exponentially.

Craft tools, weapons, meals or medicine, and cultivate the land. Then learn how to give jobs and tools to your villagers and see your economy and choices grow exponentially. Master An Intricate Combat System: Skill or grind – it's up to you: Choose your favorite weapon from sticks and spears to masterfully crafted Katanas (swords) and Yumi (bows). By mastering combos, dashes, blocks and parries you can conquer the world.

Skill or grind – it's up to you: Choose your favorite weapon from sticks and spears to masterfully crafted Katanas (swords) and Yumi (bows). By mastering combos, dashes, blocks and parries you can conquer the world. Dynasty Management: Create a prosperous dynasty for generations to come. Oversee the growth and development of your villages. Get married and ensure your legacy continues through your successor.

