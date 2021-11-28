Septarian Games Announces Western City Renovator

The latest simulation title announced this week comes from Septarian Games who revealed Western City Renovator. The Poland-based studio has created several other titles in productions including Fort Craft, Apollo 13, Combat Engineer, and Post-Apo Builder. As you may have guessed from the titles, all of them are simulator games in one way or another in which you basically build back up from a certain scenario. This one is no different as you'll be traveling through the Old West of the United States, discovering and restoring abandoned cities and locations as you attempt to help the Western Rail Company connect to different places on a newly planned railroad route. You will have to complete assignments to bring back these old ghost towns to prosperity and make them a destination western city that people will want to travel to.

The game currently doesn't have a release date, and we're guessing it will be like most others where it's being planned for 2022 but no formal window has been picked. You can read more about it and check out a trailer below.

Discover and restore abandoned cities and locations. Complete missions and assignments for Western Rail Company on a planned railroad route. Discover and restore abandoned cities and locations. Find out why cities were abandoned. Look for evidence and pieces of the story. Solve citizens problems, provide support for railroad constructors and fulfill their requests. Pick up your tools, buy new, choose your way. Dynamite is very helpful for fast deconstruction but destroys a lot of resources. Hire workers to speed up renovation. Choose from prefabricated buildings or design your own. Make a plan and design your cities, build, deconstruct or renovate. Bring back to live ghost towns and solve the problems of the Wild West.

Western City Renovator – Announcement Trailer