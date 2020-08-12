September & October Community Day Vote Announced for Pokémon GO

Well… we told you so. Niantic has announced that the next two Pokémon GO Community Days, which covers September and October, will again be decided by vote. The candidates are Charmander, Caterpie, Grimer, and Porygon… who is going to win this by a landslide.

With only one new Shiny Pokémon among the four choices, this new vote continues Niantic's overhaul of Community Day. This monthly event used to be the most anticipated date in the game, releasing the Shiny forms of either Starter Pokémon or rare Pokémon. With that pattern now completely broken as Niantic dedicates days to Pokémon, either by vote or their own selection, that already have Shinies, it seems as if the time where Community Day as we know it are a thing of the past.

Still, with Porygon as a the one of the four without a Shiny release and the only one among them that is actually a rare spawn, it should easily win September and make that Community Day a fun grind. October will be more open-ended until the vote begins, but our prediction is that we will, for the first time, see a Pokémon get a second Community Day. Charmander, due to the popularity of the Shiny Charizard, a gorgeous black draconic beast, will likely be the runner-up. It has been a long time since Charmander had its day, and many new players haven't gotten the chance to hunt this spawn, but the presence of Pokémon that have already had their own Community Days sets a new precedent for what players can expect from these events. Rather than offering new spawns, Niantic is dipping back into previous events, making the fanbase wonder when, for example, the Unova starters will receive their days and special moves.

Bleeding Cool will keep you updated on when the voting for the September and October Community Days will begin. Just remember, do what's right…

…and vote Porygon.