Serenity Forge Announces Roman Sands RE:Build

Serenity Forge and developer Arbitrary Metric announced their new game, Roman Sands RE:Build, set for release sometime in 2023. Right off the bat, this is probably one of the more visually stunning titles created by either party, as the artwork of this paradise pops off the screen and immediately brings you into this world. The game essentially has you playing a character trapped in a world of paradise, which feels more like a horror than a vacation, leaving you with only one option: finding a way out. From the people who created Paratopic, the game mixes up action mechanics with puzzle solving into what feels like an epic visual novel about surviving in a place you don't wish to be. We look forward to learning more about it in the coming year, but for now, we have a proper introduction to the game for you down below. Along with the latest trailer, as you can currently wishlist the game on both PC via Steam and for Nintendo Switch.

"Washed up on the shores of a timeless luxury retreat, you find yourself acquainted with its unhinged inhabitants. They await the day that the Sun will swallow the world. You are obligated to serve their whims. There's more to this place than meets the eye. Can you uncover your exit? The world outside is uninhabitable. You cling to life within the confines of a decrepit zoological research facility. A distant voice on the radio guides you as life support fails. In the face of decay, you must give yourself up to something new. Stories intertwine in a new trip from the studio behind the IGF award-winning Paratopic. Roman Sands RE:Build is a delirium-charged journey into the apocalypse, which collides through the visual novel, adventure, puzzle solving, horror, and survival simulation. Your vacation begins in Summer 2023."