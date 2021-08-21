Serin Fate Receives A Release Date & Gamescom 2021 Info

Ahead of Gamescom 2021, developer Vethergen and publisher Crytivo revealed when Serin Fate will be released on Steam. The game will be a part of the online version of the annual Germany-based event, as players can check it out parts of the game and see it in Early Access (which it's been out since March of last year). But now we know the game will officially be fully released on August 25th, 2021. if you haven't had a chance to look the game over, this is an open-world RPG that mixes up elements of Stardew Valley and Pokémon for an interesting experience. We got the latest trailer for the game down below for you to enjoy as we now wait for it to drop this Wednesday.

Evil is afoot… Wielding your new Magic, bound into mysterious Monster-infested lands to uncover ancient relics and restore the Fate Stone. Along the way, explore the depths of every nook to find creatures, garner ingredients, train in Witchery, and craft new equipment. Moments before its destruction, by the hands of evil, the Fate Stone imbued you with Magic. Now it's time to learn some Witchery, armor up, and aid Princess Starwen in finding the lost Shards of Fate. It's dangerous to go alone… Take your battle-worthy familiar, some unique friends, and wits for adventure! Or spend your days around town running errands for the Witches Guild, fishing, tending your familiars, and shaping up a potion garden. Serin Fate is riddled with secrets, hidden depths, and deeper complexities in combat, exploration, items, and stats. A Sun Amulet that slows time during the day, or a ring that bites Monsters who attack you? Yup. Entertaining those fleeting "I wonder…" thoughts will aid your quest!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Serin Fate Release Date Announcement Gameplay Trailer – Open-World RPG Indie Game (https://youtu.be/Xi-E_aYDhNQ)