Settlement Survival Will Officially Launch On October 24th

Indie developer and publisher Gleamer Studio revealed they will be releasing Settlement Survival out of Early Access on October 24th. The game has been sitting on Steam for about a year, giving players a chance to explore this variation on the city-building experience. You'll be working to create the old-timey version of a metropolis as you create a village to help sustain a number of people, providing all of the things they need in order to thrive and live their lives. All while making this town a focal point of society. Can you make a kingdom that will survive the elements, the seasons, and others who wish it harm? You'll know in three days when the full version goes live.

"Offering challenging gameplay for hardened city-building enthusiasts or cozy risk-free creations thanks to its fully customizable procedural options, Settlement Survival allows players to manipulate the landscape, manage limited supplies, plant crops, hunt wildlife, gather resources, and develop trade routes; players are given complete creative freedom to build their dream settlement however they choose. Featuring unique maps, seasonal weather cycles and natural disasters that directly affect your settlement and its citizens, from torrential rain and heavy snowstorms to tornadoes and fires, you'll need to heed the early warning signs if you're to survive.

