Seven Knights 2 Adds Brand-New Mythic Hero Rudy

Netmarble has added a brand-new Mythic Hero to Seven Knights 2 this week, as players will get a chance to experience Rudy in full force. The character comes in with several new episodes for the game surrounding his introduction, as well as multiple limited-time events for you to experience. You'll also be able to obtain the new Costumes of Moon Slicing Yacha Ace in two different color palettes, as they are providing the Demonic Slash outfit and Devilish Slash outfit. We got more details and the trailer below, as the character is now live.

"The new Mythic level hero 'Mythic Rudy' tears into battle in this new update for Seven Knights 2. Rudy is a Universal, Ranged hero who can transform into Demon form after obtaining the God of Madness buff. He decreases the Crowd Control duration of all his allies, meaning that your team will stay loose against lock-down teams. On the PVP side, after transformation, when all targets except the caster have been revived, he decreases the caster's Skill Cooldown and recovers the caster's HP equal to their ATK. He also grants a continuous damage duration increase to all of his Universal-type allies whenever he is on the field."

Rudy's Ruby Event (July 5 – September 13): Players who check-in during the event period can obtain 1,111 Rubies daily, totaling 7,777 Rubies by the end of the promotion.

Players can get Summon Vouchers for the Mythic grade skin "Moon Slicing Yacha Ace" on the first day. Legendary+ Equipment Set Selection Chest and Hero Summon Ticket(10x) will be available on the 7th day and 14th day of check-ins. Month of 7K Carnival Event: Various rewards will be available for returning and existing users of Seven Knights 2 throughout July, August, and September. (For active users) July 5 – Sep 13 / (for new/returning users) July 5 ~ TBD Clearing missions will earn various rewards based on your status as a new, returning, or active player. Rewards for active players: Mythic Equipment Set Selection Box, Essence of the Soul, Legendary Orb Summon Voucher, Legendary Jewel Summon Voucher, etc. Rewards for new players: Mythic Equipment Set Selection Box, Legendary+ Pet Summon Voucher, Legendary+ Platin Summon Voucher, Mythic Ace Soulstone, Legendary+ Hero Selection Tickets, and more. Rewards for returning players: Mythic Equipment Set Selection Box, Legendary Pet Summon Voucher, Legendary+ Accessory Voucher, Legendary+ Hero Selection Tickets, etc

Various rewards will be available for returning and existing users of Seven Knights 2 throughout July, August, and September. Super 7 Crafting Event Celebrating Month of 7K (July 5 – July 19): Players can collect 'Super Seven' Coins by completing special missions or crafting events. With these coins, they can craft a Super Seven Box, which can drop Legendary Pet Summon Voucher Fragments and various Summon Tickets.

