Seven Knights 2 Introduces New Hero In Latest Update

Netmarble has released a new update this week for Seven Knights 2 that will give you a brand new character to play named Clemyth. This new hero, which also goes by the nickname Steps of Atonement Clemyth, which is a Legendary+ and a legendary explorer, who also happens to be a technician that can buff well. Basically, they have the ability to make allies' buffs and debuffs undispellable. You can read the full list of notes for this update below as it is available now.

"Forbidden Magic Li (Legendary), another hero added today, brings along his dark powers, including the ability to reduce enemy attack power at the start of the battle. He can also strengthen allies by increasing their chance of blocking along with himself and can deal great damage to a one-target enemy using the ultimate ability. Max-level Legendary Li can be acquired for free via in-game events. New content includes a new Side Story Chapter 2 Scenario, "Bitter Cold Light." Players can join Spike and Clemyth as they return and start their journey to go to Abyss. Additionally, five new stages have been added to Maze of Trials, expanding it from 10 to 15 stages. A new reward, Essence of Soul, is also available, which is used to transcend Mythic grade heroes. To celebrate this expansion, Light Crystal Shards will be offered upon the completion of each stage. Limited-time in-game events offer players new and added rewards as part of the update. Players can take part and reap the rewards:

Forbidden Magic Li Special Check-in Event (Dec. 7 – Dec. 21) : Check-in everyday for 14 days to obtain up to 220 Forbidden Magic Li Soulstone. These can be used to fully transcend Li to the max level (Lv. 60)

: Check-in everyday for 14 days to obtain up to 220 Forbidden Magic Li Soulstone. These can be used to fully transcend Li to the max level (Lv. 60) Sealed Karin Earrings Release Celebration Event: Players that complete all 7 in-game missions can acquire up to 3 Sealed Karin Earrings.

Players that complete all 7 in-game missions can acquire up to 3 Sealed Karin Earrings. Clemyth Upgrade Support Event: As players level up the Clemyth, they can acquire Clemyth Soulstones and Clemyth Coins. Clemyth Coins can be exchanged for the exclusive Halloween Witch Outfit.

As players level up the Clemyth, they can acquire Clemyth Soulstones and Clemyth Coins. Clemyth Coins can be exchanged for the exclusive Halloween Witch Outfit. 1st Anniversary Carnival Event: The celebration continues with the special check-in event taking place until January 18, offering players 3 Legendary+ Hero Selection TIckets and 3 Legendary Pets."