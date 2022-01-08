Seven Knights 2 Receives Chapter 11 Update To Main Story

Netmarble has released a new update for their mobile RPG Seven Knights 2, as players have a chance to advance the main storyline. The update is basically a top-to-bottom addition of new content that will bring about new avenues to explore in the latest chapter, as well as bring about new characters in the form of Legendary+ Hell Lord Kris and Legendary Mad Researcher Mercure. The event will also bring in a few new additions for the new year, such as an in-game event and special clothing to snag for your pet, along with a new collectible that will only be around for a limited time. We have the full details of the update below.

Seven Knights 2's latest chapter focuses on the Daybreak Mercenaries heading to the Dark Magic Research Tower to uncover Neo Dellons' memories, while taking on strong enemies within the tower. As part of this update, players can now acquire two newly added heroes – Legendary+ Hell Lord Kris and Legendary Mad Researcher Mercure. Lord Kris is a Legendary+ hero with a unique 'Instant Death' Skill that activates when continued attacks are launched and certain limits are reached. Mad Researcher Mercure's ability is to wield a Suppressor that weakens the 8-player dungeon boss Saleos. New Collectible Legendary +, Rare Grade Pets – Today's update introduces the Legendary Hero Rudy Pet, the Legendary Mercure Pet, and the rare New Year's Clothes Shay Pet that are now available to collect

New Collectible Legendary +, Rare Grade Pets – Today's update introduces the Legendary Hero Rudy Pet, the Legendary Mercure Pet, and the rare New Year's Clothes Shay Pet that are now available to collect
New Year Festival Special Check-In Event – By checking in every day during a 14-day period, players can acquire various Summon Tickets, Dungeon Entry Tickets and rubies

Hero Summon Event –During this event, players can acquire various rewards for summoning heroes

New Year's Clothes Shay Pet (Rare) Obtain Event – By clearing 4/8-Player raids, players will have the chance to obtain a rare New Year's Clothes Shay Pet.