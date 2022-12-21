Seven Knights 2 Releases Last-Minute Holiday Update

Netmarble thas thrown together a last-minute update for Seven Knights 2 as the game officially received its holiday update. We say last-minute because if you look at what they have to offer, it's pretty clear someone said, "we need something for Christmas," and put together a two-week event for players to jump into with bonuses and some holiday designs sprinkled into the game. There's not a lot to do during it, but hey, at least you get some bonuses out out it for a few days. We have the notes about it below as you can play the game on Google Play, App Store, and for Windows PC in beta.

"Song of Hope Serena (Legendary) enters Seven Knights 2 with various abilities as a Utility Healer and also a Specialized Buffer in Guild Raids. Her ability to increase movement speed, ATK, and Ignore DEF Efficiency make for convenient scoring. Song of Hope Serena also specializes in long-time battles with a 'Climax' effect which strengthens all skills over time. Additionally, it wouldn't be the holidays without special events and rewards to celebrate:

Christmas Festival Check-in Event (Dec 21 – Jan 4): Players will receive Christmas Coins for each check-in for a limited time and can receive 1,000 Rubies for the 14th day they check-in.

Christmas Coins can be obtained here for a limited time and can be exchanged for items including Serena Soulstone, Christmas-themed Profile & Frame, Legendary Pet Summon Piece, Legendary Jewel Summon Voucher, Summon Tickets, and more."

"Seven Knights 2 takes place 20 years after the original and introduces beautiful open-world gameplay. The story centers on the Daybreak Mercenaries, who embark on a journey to find the last member of the Seven Knights, "Rudy," after a series of events involving a mysterious girl named Phiné. Stunning cinematics and graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4 will immerse players in this epic game story filled with unique characters and powerful bosses. Players can collect and develop their heroes and experience a new combat system with powerful ultimates and suppressors."