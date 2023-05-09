Several New Updates Arrive In Arena Breakout This Week Tencent Games has launched the Global Closed Beta today for Arena Breakout, along with a series of updates from the last test.

Tencent Games and MoreFun Studios revealed several new updates have been loaded into Arena Breakout, as they push forward with the new phase of testing. The teams have launched the Global Closed Beta today on Android and iOS mobile devices, which will take place across ten countries, adding Thailand and Türkiye as new regions to mix it up. This will be the biggest test to-date to see how multiple regions operate and fight together on various servers. We got a rundown from the team below of everything you'll be able to experience in the latest Beta, as well as a video showcasing it in a few quick highlights.

"With ground-breaking next-gen mobile graphics that rival PC titles, in-depth firearm customization featuring 700+ modifications, and intense immersive firefights, Arena Breakout breaks the mold of casual shooters by delivering a thrilling hardcore tactical FPS experience that will satisfy a new generation of mobile gamers. The MoreFun development team has been paying attention to the player feedback during Closed Beta Tests and has implemented new features for this current Global CBT."